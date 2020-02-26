Marksmen Sign Jackson to ATO
February 26, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Marksmen sign Jackson to ATO
At 6'1, 185lbs Jackson is from Montréal, QC and comes to the Marksmen after spending 4 seasons at NCAA D3 Manhattanville College where he netted 45 points from the blueline in a total of 104 games!
Welcome to Fayetteville, Ryan!
Check out the Fayetteville Marksmen Statistics
