February 26, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Marksmen sign Jackson to ATO

At 6'1, 185lbs Jackson is from Montréal, QC and comes to the Marksmen after spending 4 seasons at NCAA D3 Manhattanville College where he netted 45 points from the blueline in a total of 104 games!

Welcome to Fayetteville, Ryan!

