Marksmen Sign Jack Sampson for the 2023-24 Season
October 7, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed forward Jack Sampson for the 2023-24 season.
Sampson, 25, played one game for the Evansville Thunderbolts after graduating from Marian University (Wisconsin) in the 2022-23 season.
"Jack is a big two way forward that is a very good play maker," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "His size and offensive instincts will be very impactful up and down our lineup."
The 209-pound, 6'4" forward played 78 games at Marian University and recorded 54 (17G+37A) points. He won the NCHA Championship in the 2020-21 season.
The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.
With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 21 announced players:
FORWARDS:
Connor Fries
Grant Loven
Brennan Feasey
John Moncovich
Ty Readman
Mitchell Hale
Jack Patterson
Merritt Oszytko
Michael McChesney
Anthony Yurkins
Dalton Hunter
Roman Kraemer
Alex Laplante
Jack Sampson
DEFENSEMEN:
Nick Parody
Brad Jenion
Joey Berkopec
Ryan Lieth
Matt Araujo
Kyle Soper
GOALTENDERS:
Michael Herringer
