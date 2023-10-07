Marksmen Sign Jack Sampson for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed forward Jack Sampson for the 2023-24 season.

Sampson, 25, played one game for the Evansville Thunderbolts after graduating from Marian University (Wisconsin) in the 2022-23 season.

"Jack is a big two way forward that is a very good play maker," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "His size and offensive instincts will be very impactful up and down our lineup."

The 209-pound, 6'4" forward played 78 games at Marian University and recorded 54 (17G+37A) points. He won the NCHA Championship in the 2020-21 season.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.

With the addition, the 2023-24 Marksmen roster sits at 21 announced players:

FORWARDS:

Connor Fries

Grant Loven

Brennan Feasey

John Moncovich

Ty Readman

Mitchell Hale

Jack Patterson

Merritt Oszytko

Michael McChesney

Anthony Yurkins

Dalton Hunter

Roman Kraemer

Alex Laplante

Jack Sampson

DEFENSEMEN:

Nick Parody

Brad Jenion

Joey Berkopec

Ryan Lieth

Matt Araujo

Kyle Soper

GOALTENDERS:

Michael Herringer

