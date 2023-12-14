Marksmen Sign Goaltender Roy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Tyler Roy.

Roy, 25, has seen time with Roanoke and Macon this season after getting a 2-0 start with the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons. Roy recorded an incredible .951 SV% with Columbus before the call-up to Roanoke, where he secured 2 wins in 3 starts, including one against Fayetteville.

"Tyler is a competitor who was successful in college, and has had a great start to his professional career," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He beat us a few weeks ago, so we're excited to have him on our team now instead of the opposing net."

In prior roster moves, goaltender Tucker Tynan was released back to Port Huron (FPHL) and forward Buster Larsson was traded to the Huntsville Havoc for future considerations.

Roy and the Marksmen are on the road this weekend in Birmimgham and Macon, but will return to the Crown Coliseum Friday, December 22 at 7 p.m. for Decades Night. The first 750 kids 12 and under through the doors will receive a youth replica jersey courtesy of the Crown Complex, Lee Hyundai of Fayetteville and Window World.

