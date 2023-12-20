Marksmen Sign Goaltender McClendon

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Frankie McClendon.

McClendon, 30, joins the Marksmen after getting a 3-1 start with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds. The Oakland, California, native has won two FPHL Commissioner's Cup Championships, with Carolina in 2019, and with the Danbury Hat Tricks in 2023.

"Frankie is an athletic goaltender who wins games," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has professional experience and will act as a reliable option behind Ryan Kenny."

McClendon has a 35-17 record and .896 GAA in 76 FPHL games.

In a corresponding roster move, Tyler Roy has joined the ECHL's Reading Royals on-loan.

Catch the Marksmen back on home ice for Decades Night Friday, December 22 at 7PM. The first 750 kids 12 and under will receive a free replica Decades Night jersey thanks to the Crown Complex, Lee Hyundai of Fayetteville, and Window World.

For tickets to Decades Night and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games, visit marksmenhockey.com.

