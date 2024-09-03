Marksmen Sign Forward Sam Anzai for 2024-25 Season

September 3, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have agreed to terms with forward Sam Anzai for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Tuesday.

"We're excited to bring Sam into the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "His defensive mindset will be an asset to the team, and his hockey IQ will add depth to our forward group."

Anzai, 25, played three games for the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears toward the end of the 2023-24 season after a 5-year career at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

The Los Angeles native was named to back-to-back NCAA All-Sportsmanship Teams for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons and recorded 35 points (12g+17a) in 119 games.

Anzai joins defensemen Nick Parody and Hudson Lambert, goaltender Brandon Perrone and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta and Mason Emoff on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

SPHL Stories from September 3, 2024

