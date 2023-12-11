Marksmen Sign Forward Justin Michaelian to PTO

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Justin Michaelian to a professional tryout.

Michaelian, 26, played five seasons of NCAA Division-I hockey with Ferris State and Maine, putting up 53 (23G+30A) points in 119 games. He skated in 13 ECHL games with the Iowa Heartlanders in 2022-23 and recorded 3 assists.

"Justin has the DNA we are looking for in a Marksmen," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He was a captain at the NCAA Division-I level and has valuable ECHL experience. He'll provide an offensive jolt to our lineup and plays an honest game in all 3 zones."

Michaelian is the twin brother of current Marksmen defenseman Brendon. The two most recently played together on the 2021-22 Ferris State Bulldogs.

