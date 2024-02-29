Marksmen Sign Defenseman Ryan Herpy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Ryan Herpy.

Herpy, 25, was the captain of the Albertus Magnus College Falcons for three years and is coming off an impressive, 88-game collegiate career.

"Ryan is a solid defenseman that plays a complete game," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers.

The Chagrin Falls, Ohio, native provides stature to the Marksmen lineup, standing at six-foot-three.

Herpy and the Marksmen are on the road for four straight games but return to the Crown Coliseum for the sold-out School Day Game presented by Dole Foods Thursday, March 14.

