Marksmen Sign Defenseman James Farmer

November 14, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are proud to announce the signing of defenseman James Farmer.

Farmer, 23, played five games for the Knoxville Ice Bears this season, and recorded one assist after starting the year with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds.

"James is an offensive-minded defenseman that will fit our style of play well," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has high character praise from former teammates and coaches, and we are excited to add him."

The Mississauga, Ontario, native is set to make his Marksmen debut against his former team Wednesday, November 15 at the School Day Game presented by Dole Foods.

In a related roster transaction, Don Carter Jr. has been released.

