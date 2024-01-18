Marksmen Sign Defenseman Devon Becker

January 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Devon Becker.

Becker, 26, joins the Marksmen after playing 15 games in the ECHL with Adirondack and Wichita. The Langley, British Columbia, native has recorded 3 assists.

"Devon is a dynamic two-way defenseman who really bolsters our blue line," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He can run a powerplay and play in all situations. He adds skill and experience to our team."

Becker played the 2022-23 season in Italy where he scored 28 (4G+24A) points in 24 games.

Catch Becker and the Marksmen back in action on home ice for three straight games against the Birmingham Bulls, beginning Friday, January 19 at 7PM on Guaranteed Win Night.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.