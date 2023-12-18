Marksmen Sign Defenseman Bedard

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Charlie Bedard.

Bedard, 25, started the 2023-24 season with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks, and has recorded one assist in 11 games so far. The Southampton, New York, native played 28 games for the SPHL's Vermillion County Bobcats last year and registered 3 (1G+2A) points before finishing the season in Delaware (FPHL).

"Charlie will provide us some much-needed depth at the defensive position right now," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He is an experienced player that plays an honest defensive game."

In a corresponding roster move, Preston Kugler has been placed on the Injured Reserve.

Bedard and the Marksmen return to the Crown Coliseum Friday, December 22 at 7 p.m. for Decades Night. The first 750 kids 12 and under through the doors will receive a youth replica jersey courtesy of the Crown Complex, Lee Hyundai of Fayetteville and Window World.

