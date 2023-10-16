Marksmen Sign Brendon Michaelian for the 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have signed defenseman Brendon Michaelian for the 2023-24 season.

Michaelian, 25, adds plenty of experience and composure to the Fayetteville blueline after suiting up for 141 NCAA D-I games with Robert Morris University, Ferris State University and Mercyhurst University.

"We could not be more excited to land a player of his caliber," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He is player that can play in all situations and possess leadership qualities that will help our team on and off the ice. I had the pleasure of coaching him at Robert Morris University and I know he will be instrumental in establishing our culture and pursuing our goals as a team."

The 6-foot, 172-pound Wixom, Mich. native was named to the 2020-21 AHA Second All-Conference Team and totaled 49 points (11G+38A) during his collegiate career.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener.Single-game tickets are now on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

