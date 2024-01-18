Marksmen Release Kugler, Trade Vanuden for Future Considerations

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have released defenseman Preston Kugler and traded forward Tyler Vanuden to the Quad City Storm in exchange for future considerations Thursday.

Kugler, 26, played 6 games for the Marksmen and was a plus-2 with 12 penalty minutes. Prior to joining Fayetteville, he appeared in 2 games for the Birmingham Bulls and recorded an assist. Overall, the blueliner has over 150 games of professional hockey experience.

Vanuden, 26, made his SPHL debut January 5, and played two games for the Marksmen.

The Marksmen are back in action on home ice for three straight games against the Birmingham Bulls, beginning Friday, January 19 at 7PM on Guaranteed Win Night.

