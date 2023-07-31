Marksmen Play-By-Play Voice Drew Blevins Accepts ECHL Role

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced Monday the departure of the team's play-by-play voice, Drew Blevins.

"There aren't words to describe my gratitude to the Marksmen faithful over the last two years," said Blevins. "The Norris family, Alex, Joey, Shawn, [former Marksmen head coach Cory Melkert], Kyle - everyone, I have to thank for the experience and the memories of the last two seasons."

In his SPHL career, Blevins served as the play-by-play voice of the Marksmen for 113 games and all six playoff contests for the team over the last two years. He has also served as the primary communications contact with the team and the lead digital content producer for in-game production and Marksmen social media.

"I'm really proud of Drew for stepping up and growing with the Marksmen. His work makes it evident he has cared about our brand and brought it to life and helped build great memories for our fans," said owner and CEO Chuck Norris.

After his two seasons with the Marksmen, Blevins will be taking a step up into an ECHL organization with an NHL affiliate.

"I was never going to leave my home state without having a meaningful landing spot and I'm excited to share that with everyone when the time is right," said Blevins.

The Marksmen have selected the new play-by-play voice for the team and he will be announced in a separate press release on Thursday morning.

"I hope the fans enjoyed this ride as much as I enjoyed bringing it to them," said Blevins. "It has been my privilege to be behind the mic here."

