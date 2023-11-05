Marksmen, Kenny, Shutout Ice Flyers 4-0, Take First Place with Fifth Straight Win

November 5, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen took control of the top spot in the SPHL when Ryan Kenny stopped all 25 shots against his former team, defeating the Pensacola Ice Flyers 4-0 at the Crown Coliseum Sunday.

After dispatching the Knoxville Ice Bears by 5-2 final scores in back-to-back nights, the Fayetteville Marksmen finished their weekend against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Salute To Service Sunday, presented by Soldiers First Real Estate, LLC.

Fayetteville would get the scoring going nearly halfway through the opening frame when Matt Araujo (1) jumped in down low to pot a Billy Jerry (3) rebound. John Moncovich (3) came up with the secondary assist, and the Marksmen took a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Connor Fries (1) added to the lead from Dalton Hunter (3) at 10:07 of the second period, and Fayetteville would see a 19-12 shot advantage through 40 minutes.

The Marksmen powered through into the third period with two more goals, the first coming on the powerplay from Tyler Kobryn (3). Grant Loven (3) helped set up the 3-0 goal at 6:02 for his first point of the afternoon. Loven (1) would find his first of the season from Hunter (4) and Connor Fedorek (5) at 12:26, and the Marksmen skated away with their fifth straight win.

The Marksmen will ride the longest active winning streak in the SPHL into their next games on the road, November 10 and 11 against the Quad City Storm. The Marksmen will return to home ice Wednesday, November 15 for a 10 a.m. puck drop against the Knoxville Ice Bears on School Day Game, presented by Dole Foods. Single game tickets are on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

