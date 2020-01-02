Marksmen Ink Two Players Ahead of Operation: Sellout

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Before the Marksmen partake in Operation: Sellout, the Marksmen signed D Kodi Schwarz and F Matt Robertson.

Schwarz, 5-11, 165lb spent last season with the Bietigheim Steelers in the second division German league. He played in 45 games and recording 3 goals and 4 assists as the Steelers would win the DEL2 league title.

Robertson, 5-11, 181lb was the captain of the Port Huron Prowlers of the FPHL. In 9 prior SPHL seasons, Robertson recorded 215 points in 265 games.

Welcome to Fayetteville, Kodi and Matt!

2020 opens with one of the most-anticipated promotions of the season - OPERATION: SELLOUT on Saturday, January 4 at 6 PM! For ONE NIGHT ONLY, sit almost ANYWHERE in the Crown Coliseum (excl. Rinkside) for JUST $5! This is one night you absolutely can't AFFORD to miss. Tickets can be purchased on TheFayettevilleMarksmen.com.

