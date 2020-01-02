Marksmen Ink Two Players Ahead of Operation: Sellout
January 2, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Before the Marksmen partake in Operation: Sellout, the Marksmen signed D Kodi Schwarz and F Matt Robertson.
Schwarz, 5-11, 165lb spent last season with the Bietigheim Steelers in the second division German league. He played in 45 games and recording 3 goals and 4 assists as the Steelers would win the DEL2 league title.
Robertson, 5-11, 181lb was the captain of the Port Huron Prowlers of the FPHL. In 9 prior SPHL seasons, Robertson recorded 215 points in 265 games.
Welcome to Fayetteville, Kodi and Matt!
-
2020 opens with one of the most-anticipated promotions of the season - OPERATION: SELLOUT on Saturday, January 4 at 6 PM! For ONE NIGHT ONLY, sit almost ANYWHERE in the Crown Coliseum (excl. Rinkside) for JUST $5! This is one night you absolutely can't AFFORD to miss. Tickets can be purchased on TheFayettevilleMarksmen.com.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2020
- Thunderbolts Seek Revenge against Knoxville in Home-And-Home Set - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Marksmen Ink Two Players Ahead of Operation: Sellout - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Hamilton Earns First ECHL Call-Up, Heads to Jacksonville - Peoria Rivermen
- Rivermen Acquire Pashovitz from Marksmen - Peoria Rivermen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.