Marksmen Ink Two as They Prepare for Three Game Week

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Marksmen ink two as they prepare for three game week!

The Marksmen have signed former NCAA D1 F Drake Glover as well as Columbus River Dragons D Wyatt Trumbley!

Glover, 23, is a 6'1 center from Anchorage, Alaska and played his collegiate hockey at University of Alaska-Anchorage. Over his three years there, Glover played 46 games.

Trumbley, 25, is a 6'2 defensemen from Campbell River, BC, CA and has played this season with the Columbus River Dragons of the FPHL. With the River Dragons, he has 36 games played and 20 points from the blue-line.

In a corresponding move we've waived D Rich Ledy

Welcome to Fayetteville, Drake and Wyatt!

With the next game for the Marksmen, "K9s in the Coliseum" on Friday, February 28th as a chance for fans to bring their dogs into the game and support the Marksmen with their best friends! and then "Nickelodeon Night ft. Spongebob Squarepants" on Saturday, February, 29th allows Marksmen fans a chance to meet their favorite nautical friends from Bikini Bottom!

