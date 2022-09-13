Marksmen Ink Two as Season Nears

September 13, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced the signing of two players on Tuesday afternoon.

Defenseman Zack Hoffman and forward Tyler Barrow have both agreed to terms with the Marksmen for the 2022-23 season.

"Zack is going into his second year with us and is looking to take a step forward in his play," said head coach Cory Melkert.

A Canadian-defenseman, Hoffman scored his first professional goal last season and added four assists, though his highlight statistic was a +22 +/- rating.

Prior to joining the Marksmen midway through last year, Hoffman played three seasons with Saint Mary's University (CAN) logging 32 games in his USports career.

"He's a big guy," continued Melkert, "and that size makes him a positive presence on the ice."

Barrow skated three games with the Marksmen last season before being placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

Hailing from Massapequa, N.Y., Barrow is no stranger to playing in North Carolina logging 53 points in 36 games with the USPHL's Charlotte Rush.

"Tyler's a talented young player with a lot of upside, especially offensively," said Melkert.

Barrow scored his first pro goal on March 19 vs. Birmingham at the Crown Coliseum, but his collegiate stats show even more offensive excellence.

In his career at Wilkes University, Barrow logged 132 points in 88 games, with a 40-point senior season (15g, 25a). His 132 career points are second all-time at Wilkes behind Donny Flynn.

"We're excited to get him down here," said Melkert.

Hoffman, Barrow, Melkert, and the rest of the Marksmen faceoff with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday, October 22 in the team's home opener. Single-game tickets are on sale now for the entire season.

After a record 40-win season last year, you will not want to miss a moment of Marksmen hockey this season.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2022

Marksmen Ink Two as Season Nears - Fayetteville Marksmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.