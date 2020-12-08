Marksmen Host Virtual Opening Night on New Year's Eve

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The last time the Fayetteville Marksmen hit the ice at the Crown Coliseum was on Leap Day of a Leap Year - February 29, 2020. The ensuing year has been anything but normal; some traditions, however, won't be taken away in spite of the tumultuous year.

On New Year's Eve 2020 - the date which the Marksmen scheduled to open their 2020-21 season - the organization will take to Social Media for an all-day Virtual Opening Night event. As our community and the organization look to better days in 2021, we launch into the new year with all the staples of a Marksmen Opening Night; ceremonial puck drop, chance to win big in Chuck-a-Puck, and an overwhelming joy for the advent of hockey.

To truly make this unprecedented and unique event about the encompassing Marksmen family, the organization is giving fans the chance to be part of the entire day's festivities - such as performing the National Anthem and taking part in various video board-centric in-arena promotions like the Dance Cam. Fans will be able to take advantage of these opportunities on the Marksmen Virtual Opening Night page.

2020-themed Marksmen Shirts, shown by Marksmen Head Coach Cory MelkertAlongside the genuine merriment and festivities the day promises to bring, the organization is also using the event to continue their spirit of goodwill and philanthropy during the holiday season. Two different 'ticket' packages are available to 'be in attendance' for the Virtual Opening Night; these packages both include a ticket donated to a Military Family for the next season the Marksmen hit the ice.

One of the available 'ticket packages' for the event is the 'All-Star Package'. This package, along with the donated ticket, comes with a choice of one of two topical and timely, '2020'-themed Marksmen Shirts; exclusive to Virtual Opening Night.

The Marksmen organization is thrilled to bring hockey back, even in a virtual-capacity, to the best fans in the Southern Professional Hockey League. We hope your family will 'attend' the night alongside us, and ring in the new year.

