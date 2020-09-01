Marksmen Honored as Southeastern United States Sports Team of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - 2020 started as a year of high-expectations for the Marksmen, holding the best record in the Southern Professional Hockey League and having their eyes toward a closely contested battle for the league championships. While the hopes of raising banners in the Crown Coliseum faded as the pandemic rose, the Marksmen have been recognized for their accomplishments as an organization.

The Fayetteville Marksmen have been named the "2020 Southeast United States Professional Sports Team of the Year" by Corporate Vision in their 2020 Small Business Awards. After initial nomination earlier in the Summer, a panel of judges officially decided to name the Marksmen as this year's award-recipient.

News of the award was received by the Marksmen early Tuesday morning by Corporate Vision's Senior Award Executive Steve Simpson.

"Without further ado, it brings me great pleasure to inform that the Fayetteville Marksmen have been awarded Southeast USA Professional Sports Team of the Year 2020," said Simpson "The Fayetteville Marksmen, like all our victors, have demonstrated excellence and commitment [in their field]."

Marksmen CEO Chuck Norris graciously accepted the award and nomination, thanking the fans for making this possible.

"It is a tremendous honor for the Marksmen to accept this award, as we set our eyes toward the 2020-2021 season and continuing to provide the absolute best entertainment on and off the ice," said Norris "Our commitment to fans remains at the forefront of our mission, and we look forward to welcoming fans back to the Crown soon."

With the honor bestowed upon the Marksmen, the organization will be featured in Corporate Vision Magazine's 2020 Small Business Awards issue. The issue will be made available online in mid-October free on the magazine's website. Once again, the Marksmen would like to send thanks to all those who support the organization, and continue the tradition of hockey excellency in the All-American City.

