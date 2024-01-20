Marksmen Erase Two-Goal Deficit in Final Minutes, Brand Bulls 3-2 in Overtime

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen erased a two-goal deficit with 67 seconds left in regulation and finished the Birmingham Bulls off 3-2 in overtime to win their ninth-straight at the Crown Coliseum Saturday.

The Bulls jumped out to an early lead under four minutes into the first period, and that held into the intermission. Ryan Kenny made a big breakaway stop while the Marksmen were on a powerplay later in the period, but despite holding a slim, 11-10 shot advantage, Fayetteville would start the second period down 1-0.

Birmingham continued to control the pace of play and increased its lead to 2-0, seconds past the halfway point of the period. Fayetteville would manage just seven shots in the middle frame and the Bulls took their lead into the third period.

Fayetteville began its comeback with just 67 seconds left in the final frame. With the extra attacker on the ice, Simon Boyko (18) scored for a point in his 19th-straight game to pull within one. Assists were credited to Grant Loven (14) and Kyle Soper (14) on the play. The Marksmen pulled Kenny once more to get an extra skater on the ice, and with nine seconds remaining, Cam Cook (14) scored from Matt Araujo (12) to force overtime. Loven (10) skated in on a breakaway and fooled the Bulls goaltender with a leg-kick before potting in the game-winning goal.

Kenny finished the night with 41 saves in the winning effort.

The Marksmen extended their league-leading win streak to nine games and pulled ahead of the Bulls by two points atop the SPHL standings. The Marksmen and Bulls faceoff Sunday, January 21 at 3 p.m for Salute To Service, presented by Soldiers First Real Estate.

