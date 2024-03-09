Marksmen Clinch Fourth-Straight Playoff Berth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Fayetteville Marksmen clinched a fourth-straight playoff berth with an overtime loss to the Birmingham Bulls Saturday.

Tyler Barrow scored all three Marksmen goals, including back-to-back lamp lighters in the third period to force overtime, but ultimately the home team took the final score. Defenseman Tyler Love picked up assists on each of the Fayetteville tallies, and Cameron Cook recorded two helpers. Ryan Kenny made 31 saves in the loss.

Fayetteville is guaranteed at least one home game in the 2024 President's Cup Playoffs with an opponent and date TBD the week of April 7.

The Marksmen have locked in a playoff berth in the fourth consecutive season, and the fourth time in six seasons of operation (the Marksmen did not play the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions).

The Marksmen return to home ice for the sold-out School Day Game presented by Dole Foods before the Carolina Reapers defend the Crown on Reapers Night Saturday, March 16 at 6PM. Single-game tickets to all 2023-24 Marksmen home games can be purchased at marksmenhockey.com.

