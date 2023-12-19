Marksmen Bolster Hockey Operations, Add Cosentino as Director of Scouting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the addition of Chris Cosentino as Director of Scouting.

Cosentino brings over 20 years of knowledge and experience in hockey to the Marksmen's hockey operations department. Team Owner/CEO Chuck Norris ushered in the hire.

"When we hired [Head Coach Ryan] Cruthers, I knew our overall goal was to grow hockey operations in a constructive way, and Chris brings us closer to that goal," said Norris. "With the addition of Chris we gain a lot of experience, both through his playing and coaching at a high level.

He'll provide us an inside look across junior hockey and college when we're looking for free agents. I'm excited to have someone with as much experience, knowledge and passion as he does."

The New York native served as head coach of the New York University Violets for 10 years after leading the New York Apple Core Hockey Club for six, including five as head coach. Prior to coaching, Cosentino played for Apple Core, SUNY-Geneseo and Iona College.

"Chris is an excellent talent evaluator and knows the type of player and person we want to bring into our organization," said Ryan Cruthers. "The addition of Chris will help accelerate the process of identifying and recruiting potential Marksmen when the college and Major Junior hockey seasons end.

He has been around the team this season and has a real feel for what we are building both short term and long term."

