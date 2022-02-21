Marksmen Announce Rebrand for One Night Only

February 21, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced their identity for Rebrand Night on March 19 this afternoon.

The Marksmen will rebrand as the Carolina Reapers for their game vs. Birmingham on Saturday, March 19.

This rebrand was originally the idea of former play-by-play voice Shawn Bednard in conjunction with Chuck Norris the team's owner.

The Reaper Pepper was invented in nearby Fort Mill, S.C. by the Puckerbutt Pepper Company.

Reapers colors will be sky blue, cherry red, electric yelllow, and a yellow and gold gradient. These colors evoke images of a burning flame and the heat of the reaper as well as having ties to local universities in the area as well.

Merchandise with the Reapers logo and name will be available in the coming days at the Marksmen merchandise site!

The post Marksmen announce rebrand for one night only appeared first on Fayetteville Marksmen.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.