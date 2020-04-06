Marksmen Announce Inaugural Jersey Contest

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Marksmen are proud to announce their inaugural jersey design contest; putting the fans first, by having them design AND choose a specialty jersey to be worn in the 2020-2021 season!

The organization is excited to challenge its fans and designers all over the world to put their spin on the Marksmen brand. Ground rules for fans/designers to follow:

All jerseys must be designed and uploaded in either vector form or high quality.

Jerseys must use official Marksmen brand assets that can be found HERE.

You must use our official colors which can also be found in the link above.

You cannot use trademarked assets.

All jerseys must be submitted by May 1st at Noon EST. After May 1st, the Marksmen front office will pick eight of the top designs, and fans will vote on our social media platforms. The winning jersey will be produced and worn on our Fan Appreciation Night in the 2020-2021 season.

The winning designer will receive:

Their designed Marksmen Jersey

Tickets to Fan Appreciation Night

If you're interested in participating, get designing and submit your jersey.

