Marksmen Announce First Signing of Offseason, Ink Fries

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have inked forward Connor Fries for the 2023-24 season.

"Connor is has the type of experience you want in a young room," said head coach Cory Melkert, "that leadership he brings is one of those intangible things that helps you win."

Fries has skated in 154 games in the SPHL split between Peoria, Quad City, Knoxville, and Fayetteville.

Acquired from Quad City in an early-January trade for F F.X. Girard and G Brent Moran, Fries dressed for 21 games last season with the Marksmen and ended the year with 10 points (3g, 7a) in black and orange.

"He's versatile and can play anywhere we need him to," said Melkert.

Fries will enter the season with 85 career SPHL points (39g, 46a), just 15 shy of the coveted 100-point mark.

Beginning his pro career in 2019, Fries was a four-year letterwinner at New England College. He logged 25 points in his senior season, finishing eight behind former-Marksmen Carlos Fornaris for the team lead in points.

Fries was a near-point-per-game scorer in his prep school career at Proctor Academy (New Hampshire) before heading to New England.

"I'm excited to be back down there in front of our great fans," said Fries after re-signing.

Fries and the rest of the Marksmen begin the home half of their season on Saturday, October 21 at the Crown Coliseum. The only way to guarantee seats for opening night is to secure your full or half season ticket package today.

