Marksmen Announce 2023-24 Captains and Full 19-Man Roster

October 19, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are proud to announce team captains and the entire 2023-24 19-man roster. Connor Fries will wear the "C" for Fayetteville, while Matt Araujo and Tyler Kobryn will wear "A's."

Forwards:

#8 Simon Boyko, #9 Billy Jerry, #10 Max Johnson, #11 Jack Patterson, #12 John Moncovich, #14 Grant Loven, #16 Anthony Yurkins, #17 Tyler Kobryn, #19 Connor Fries, #21 Dalton Hunter

Defensemen:

#2 Nick Parody, #3 Matt Araujo, #5 Brendon Michaelian, #6 Ryan Lieth, #7 Connor Fedorek #13 Kyle Soper #23 Chays Ruddy

Goaltenders:

#1 Michael Herringer, #35 Troy Kobryn

"I thought we had a very competitive camp and overcame a lot of obstacles through camp," said Cruthers. "The roster turnover we had strengthened our team, and we were able to identify and recruit high level hockey players and human beings. The commitment from the players to build our culture and identity as a group has been extremely impressive so far, and we are excited to see where this group takes us."

Single-game tickets are on sale for Opening Night 2023, when the Marksmen host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 6 p.m. Saturday, October 21. Visit marksmenhockey.com to secure yours!

For all roster updates and team news, visit marksmenhockey.com or follow along on social media. Stay tuned to learn more about the 2023-24 Fayetteville Marksmen.

