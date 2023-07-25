Marksmen Add Two New Front Office Hires

July 25, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have announced two new front office staff members have joined the team.

Peter Theodos, 26, from St. Albans, W.Va., has joined the Marksmen as the director of corporate partnerships.

Theodos has spent the last four years with the Minot Minotauros of the NAHL, serving last season in the director of sales capacity.

"I think this is a great opportunity to further my career and continue the growth of the Marksmen organization," said Theodos.

In his free time, Theodos enjoys working out, playing softball and video games. He is an avid Philadelphia sports fan - especially of the Eagles and Phillies.

Theodos is a class of 2019 graduate from Lake Erie College (Ohio) where he earned his B.S in sports management. While at Lake Erie, he was a left-handed pitcher for the Storm baseball team.

The Marksmen also added Sophie Williams, 23, from Richmond, Va. as the director of marketing and social media.

"This is such a great spot to be for me," said Williams, "being able to make this team's brand come to life and giving fans fun, fresh content to interact with is something I love doing and I want to spread that passion."

This is Williams's first professional hockey job after her graduation from the University of Michigan this past spring. She earned her B.A. in English, language, and literature from U of M.

While at Michigan, Williams played for the ACHA division-I women's hockey team and simultaneously overhauled the Wolverine social media presence into one of the top teams in all of ACHA hockey.

"We're happy to bring young and talented people onto our growing staff here," said team president Alex Wall. "Sophie and Peter are going to help our presence with our community and will be strong additions to our group."

