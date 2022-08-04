Marksmen Add Two Forwards for 2022-23

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced a pair of player signings on Wednesday evening.

These signings were first announced to Marksmen season ticket holders at an exclusive season ticket holder event on Wednesday night.

Forwards F.X. Girard and Connor Graham have agreed to terms with the Marksmen for the 2022-23 season.

Girard skated in 55 of 56 games last season for the Marksmen as an SPHL rookie. Playing alongside Matt McNair and Drake Glover for most of the season, Girard scored 10 goals and registered 25 assists last year.

"F.X. is a good guy to have back," said head coach Cory Melkert, "He stepped up when we were down guys early in the year and got some strong experience in his first year."

The Canadian-born Girard is a product of Westfield State.

After a whirlwind season last year, Graham joins the Marksmen as his third SPHL team in 12 months.

Graham spent time with both the Knoxville Ice Bears and Vermilion County Bobcats logging 22 SPHL games and 13 points. When outside the SPHL, Graham also spent time with the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL-Colorado), Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL-Minnesota) and Norfolk Admirals (ECHL-Carolina) last season.

"When you think of production and experience, Connor comes to mind. I expect he's someone that can immediately contribute for our group," said Melkert.

After a long OHL career with the Ottawa 67's, Graham split his collegiate career between the University of Toronto and Wilfird Laurier University.

Graham, Girard, and the rest of the Marksmen take the ice for the first time at home this season on Saturday, October 22 at 6:00 p.m. vs. the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

