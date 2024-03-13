Marksmen Add Standouts Tyson Gilmour and Alex Wilkins; Boyko, Loven Returned

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced several roster moves Wednesday including the additions of forward Tyson Gilmour and defenseman Alex Wilkins from SUNY-Geneseo, and the return of Simon Boyko and Grant Loven from the ECHL.

Gilmour, 25, registered 93 points (31+62) in 103 collegiate games for the Ice Knights and won two SUNYAC Championships, in 2020 and 2022.

"Tyson is a point-producing forward with a high compete level, and a very high hockey IQ," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers.

Wilkins, 25, brings a proven skillset to the Fayetteville lineup, having played in 99 games for SUNY-Geneseo and recording 50 points (10+40). In four seasons, he notched a remarkable +62 +/- rating.

"Alex is someone who can play in all situations defensively," said Cruthers. "He is a strong skater that can play in-your-face-style hockey and moves pucks well."

Boyko returns to the Marksmen from the Rapid City Rush, where he scored eight goals and recorded 11 points in 19 games. At the time of his call-up, the winger was leading the entire SPHL in points and second in goals with 37 and 18, respectively, in 30 games.

Loven comes back to Fayetteville off his second call-up to the Toledo Walleye this season, with whom he recorded one assist in 15 games. Despite his time in the ECHL, he still ranks fourth in Marksmen scoring with 31 points in 33 games.

In related transactions, goaltender Roni Salmenkangas and forward Dillon Radin have been released, and Cameron Cook has been placed on IR.

Gilmour, Wilkins and the Marksmen will be back in action for the School Day Game presented by Dole Foods Thursday, March 14 at 10AM. Limited tickets remain for the School Day Game, and single-game tickets to all 2023-24 Marksmen home games can be purchased at marksmenhockey.com.

