Marksmen Add McClendon, Justin Michaelian Ahead of Weekend Trip to Huntsville

January 24, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the returns of forward Justin Michaelian and goaltender Frankie McClendon Wednesday.

Michaelian, 26, returns to Fayetteville after recording 3 (2G+1A) points in 7 games played with the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL). The Wixom, Michigan native has played 2 games with the Marksmen so far this season.

McClendon, 30, has spent time with the Marksmen, Atanta Gladiators, Carolina Thunderbirds and Danbury Hat Tricks in the 2023-24 season. The veteran netminder has won two FPHL Commissioner's Cup Championships.

Fayetteville takes a trip to Huntsville before returning to home ice Friday, February 2 on Faith & Family Night, presented by Manna Church.

Single-game tickets for Faith & Family Night and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.