Marksmen Acquire Adam Keyes from Ice Flyers
February 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have acquired forward Adam Keyes from the Pensacola Ice Flyers in exchange for future considerations.
Keyes, 26, is in his first SPHL season, and has played in 27 games with the Peoria Rivermen and Ice Flyers. The London, Ontario, native has recorded eight points (5G+3A).
"Adam adds much-needed offense to our lineup right now," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He produced great numbers in college and has scored at this level. He' familiar with some of our current players and we expect him to fit in nicely with our group."
At Aurora University, Keyes scored 40 goals and put up 114 points in 92 games, earning a spot on the NCHA All-Conference Team twice.
Keyes and the Marksmen are on the road for four straight games, and return to the Crown Coliseum March 16 on Carolina Reapers Night.
Single-game tickets to Reapers Night and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at Marksmenhockey.com.
