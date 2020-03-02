Mark Your Calendars: RiverDogs Announce 2020 Promotion Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. - What do a visit from Stanley of The Office, a twist on the most famous trial of the century and a whole night dedicated to our friends from north of the border have in common? The answer is simple: they are all occurring at The Joe in 2020.Â The Charleston RiverDogs unveiled their promotion schedule for the upcoming season on Monday afternoon. The complete guide to Make Fun with the RiverDogs is below.Â Single-game tickets will be available online beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6.

BEST OF THE BEST

Crossword Puzzle Day - April 26

Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson onÂ The Office, Â will visit The Joe for a day celebrating his preferred form of entertainment, the crossword puzzle. The RiverDogsÂ will donÂ a jersey with a full Sunday crossword puzzle on the front. Those jerseys will then be auctioned off both in-person and online, so after starting the day with the New York Times crossword, fans canÂ take home these one-of-a-kind jerseys after the game.Â There will be puzzle tables set up across the concourse and puzzle handoutsÂ available for both kids and adults.Â Special VIP ticket packages and meet-and-greet opportunities will be available.Â Â

OJ Trial - May 26

The trial of the century gets a juicy new spin.Â We will finally receive the verdict that everyone has been waiting for...pulp or no pulp?Â Fans will act as our jury, voting with custom paddles to reach verdicts on various topics throughout the night.Â The eyes of the nation will be upon us. Fans will receive an "OJ Trial" shirt upon entering the stadium.Â If the shirt don't fit, you must...see if we have a different size.

BobblectionÂ 2020 - August 25

The RiverDogs will have 500 bobbleheads of both the Democratic and Republican presidential candidate. Fans can select which bobblehead they want, and whichever bobble is fully claimed first will be declared the winner.Â Make sure to join us and make your voice heard!Â

Perros Santos Nights - May 30-31, July 16, August 11

The RiverDogs will once again celebrate Charleston's growing LatinX population by taking the field as Perros Santos de Charleston four different times during the 2020 campaign. The team will celebrate the local Latin American culture with special music, Spanish-speaking public address announcers, food specials and much more. Perros Santos nights are presented by MUSC Health and Estrella Jalisco

Canada Day Eve - June 30

O Canada! AÂ theme nightÂ a-boot Â our friends to the North.Â Should be a good time, eh? The RiverDogs will wear a very fashionable "Canadian Tuxedo" uniform. Fans will enjoy poutine, maple syrup, and more. There will be a Canadian money exchange station for those visiting, maple leaf coloring station for kids and Name That Province! Trivia. The musical stylings of the evening will feature Canadian artists including Bryan Adams, Robin Sparkles and more. With the CFL season kicking off earlier in the month, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite CFL gear for a free ticket.

Â

ROCKETS RED GLAREÂ

There are 13 fireworks shows scheduled in 2020. Every Friday night, fans can enjoyÂ the best fireworks show in the Lowcountry set to an assortment of musical themes. Themes will include classic rock, The Greatest Showman soundtrack and the bestÂ musicÂ of the '90s,Â 2000sÂ and 2010s.Â In addition,Â fireworks are a part of our Memorial Day game on May 25, as well as our huge celebration on July 4 that will recognize the city of Charleston's 350 th birthday.Â Â Fireworks Dates: April 10, 24, May 1, 15, 25, 29, June 5, 26, July 4 17, 31, August 14 and September 4.

Â

DON'T LEAVE EMPTY HANDED (Giveaways)

April 9 (Opening Day) - 2020 RiverDogs Magnet Schedule (first 2,020 fans) - The RiverDogs will open a season that helps celebrate Charleston's 350 th birthday with a giveaway that allows you to keep track of the team all season long.

May 31 - Perros Santos Mask (first 500 children)

June 1 - Spaghetti Model Plate (first 1,000 fans) - Hurricane season begins on this day so the RiverDogs will kick it off with a Hurricane Prep/Awareness Night.Â The first 1,000 fans into the stadium will receive a hurricane-themed giveaway that will look familiar to even an amateur storm tracker.Â

July 5 - Babe Ruth Shirt Giveaway - 100 seasons ago, Babe Ruth made his debut with the New York Yankees following a trade from the Boston Red Sox. To honor what many consider to be the worst trade in baseball history, the RiverDogs will allow fans to trade in their Red Sox gear when they take on the Greenville Drive, a Red Sox affiliate. 500 fans will receive a Babe Ruth-inspired shirt in exchange.Â

July 28 - BellyItcher Fanny PackÂ (first 500 fans) - Early reviews on this waistline wearable include statements like "it's something I never knew I needed" and "it's so bad it's good".Â The first 500 fans will receiveÂ a fanny pack with a life-like rendition of theÂ belly of theÂ BellyItcherÂ mascot from the local brew's can.Â You'll want a pitcher AND a BellyItcher.Â

BRING THE KIDSÂ

Â

April 12 - Easter Egg Hunt - Join us for a massive Easter egg hunt featuring 5,000 eggs scattered across the outfield.

June 6 - Bubbles Night - What would it look like if every fan in the stadium were to blow bubbles at the same time?Â Let's find out together!Â All fans will receive a tube of bubbles to participate in a celebration during the 7 th inning stretch.Â The night will also feature bubble art, bubble lettering, and bubble ball battles on the field.Â That's a (bubble) wrap.Â

June 28 - Charlie's Birthday Party - The RiverDogs lovable mascot and his friends will be at the ballpark celebrating the "big dog" on his birthday. Plenty of photo opportunities and fun are in store.Â

Â

Â

SPECIAL JERSEYÂ AUCTIONS

Â

Crossword Puzzle Day - April 26Â

Canada Day Eve - June 30Â

Rainbows Pride Night - August 26Â

Â

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Human Cannonball - April 11

It's our first ever series against the re-named Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.Â How else would we celebrate that occasion? Dave "The Bullet" Smith will wow the crowd with a post-game Human Cannonball performance, launching himself out of a giant cannon on the field. You don't want to miss this explosive Saturday night.Â

Color Night - July 18

The most colorful night of the year is back! Don't miss your chance to be a part of the night that everyone will be posting about on their social media. If you don't have a new Instagram post by the end of the night, you did something wrong. Colored powder packets will be distributed to fans to celebrate during the 7 thÂ inning stretch.Â

Peanut-Free Night - July 29Â

The RiverDogs will once again team up withÂ Charleston Allergy and AsthmaÂ to host a peanut-free game at The Joe.Â It will beÂ a fun night watching baseballÂ for those that are allergic.Â The stadium will be thoroughly cleaned and pressure-washed prior to the game to ensure a safe environment for attendees with peanut allergies.Â

Â

100 YEARS OF THE NEGRO LEAGUESÂ

May 2 - Larry Doby Weekend/ Negro Leagues Centennial presented by MUSC Health

The inaugural game of the Negro Leagues took place on May 2, 1920. The RiverDogs and their opponent from Greensboro will wear special jerseys to honor the Negro Leagues.

May 3 - Doby Weekend/All Faiths Day

Join the team on a special All Faiths Day at the ballpark, where fans are encouraged to come and fellowship with one another. The RiverDogs will wear their alternate Holy City uniforms.Â Fox Music will also be in the ballpark to provide liveÂ organ music throughout the game.Â

Â

A DOG BY ANY OTHER NAME...Â

Â

Perros SantosÂ - May 30-31, July 16, August 11

Charleston Boiled PeanutsÂ - August 15

Once again, the RiverDogs will suit up to honor a Lowcountry classic---the boiled peanut.Â Â Â

Charleston Rainbows Pride NightÂ - August 26

The team will wearÂ specialÂ Charleston Rainbows uniforms, presented by Charleston PRIDE and MUSC Health.Â

Â

SPECIAL START TIMESÂ

Education Days - April 15, May 27 - 11:05 amÂ

Memorial Day - May 25 - 5:05 pmÂ

Splash Day - July 7 - 12:05 pmÂ

Â

MILITARY NIGHTSÂ (May 16, June 15, July 31)

Join the RiverDogs and Boeing as we honor ourÂ service men and womenÂ with special nights forÂ active and retired military, as well asÂ military families.Â The team will wear their special red uniforms to honor of the military.Â

RiverDogs season tickets, partial season plans, and group tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are now available for the 2020 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The RiverDogs begin their home schedule on April 9 when they host the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at The Joe. A full schedule and list of game times for the 2020 season is available at riverdogs.com.

