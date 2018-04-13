Mark Your Calendars for the 2018 Timber Rattlers Golf Outing

April 13, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The annual Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Golf Outing will be held at Shamrock Heights Golf Course in New London on Monday, June 4. The event will raise money for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Charity Fund to benefit the Miracle League of the Fox Valley.

A foursome may register to golf for $450. Foursomes have the opportunity to play with a Timber Rattlers player or coach. However, that chance is based on a first come, first serve RSVP. Individuals may register for $200.

The outing tees off with registration beginning at 8:00am and a shotgun start at 9:00am. Lunch is included with registration and will be served at the turn. Snacks will be available after the round of golf from 2-4pm. A raffle drawing and awards presentation will conclude the event.

If you wish to participate in the 2018 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Golf Outing, please contact Hilary Bauer at (920) 733-4152 or hbauer@timberrattlers.com by Friday, May 18. Registration forms are also available at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium and online at timberrattlers.com.

Persons unable to golf, but looking for a way to contribute may consider a hole sponsorship package at $250 or an in-kind donation toward raffle/hole prizes.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Charity Fund was established in 2016 with the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region to benefit the Midwest League team's charitable causes.

