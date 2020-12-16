Mark Wilson Announces Retirement

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Giants announced today the retirement of longtime General Manager, Mark Wilson. Wilson retires after concluding his 38th year with the organization, including 30 as the team's General Manager.

During his tenure, Wilson stacked up both personal and organizational accolades and retires as a two-time California League Executive of the Year (1995 & 2009), and the 2014 recipient of the Bowie Kuhn Award_, presented annually to an individual who demonstrates the highest level of support of the baseball chapel program. In addition to his personal achievements, Mark also played instrumental roles in the organization's reception of the 2009 _John H. Johnson Award (the most complete franchise in Minor League Baseball), 1990 and 2009 Bob Freitas Awards (top overall operation at the Class A-Advanced Level), and 2014 Larry MacPhail Award (most outstanding club in creative marketing and promotional efforts). These accomplishments led Mark to being named one of the 150 most influential people in California League history.

"For 38 years Mark has been an anchor of the Cal League. He has served on numerous committees and has the respect of all the team owners and GMs who have known him," said Charlie Blaney, California League President. "The Cal League is much improved because of Mark Wilson, and we wish him well in his new endeavors."

Known for his passion of sports and creative energy, the former collegiate basketball official brought some of the most cherished traditions and unique events to San Jose's Excite Ballpark. From the fan-favorite Beer Batter promotion and one of the most expansive firework schedules in all of Minor League Baseball, to a continued relationship with local high schools and the CCS Baseball Championship, Mark Wilson leaves the Giants' organization with large shoes to fill.

"After 38 years in San Jose, filled with countless baseball games, special events like the Bryan Adams & Def Leppard outfield concert and even a live in-game horse race, I am retiring with endless memories and good times to look back on," said Mark Wilson. "It's been a great ride since Harry Stavrenos hired me as an intern for the San Jose Bees, and I could not have done it without the tremendous support of our sponsors, staff and fans. I'd like to specifically thank Bill Schlough and the San Francisco Giants as well as Dick Beahrs, who I still tell is the best owner in all of Minor League Baseball."

Mark's incredible career and accomplishments will be celebrated in the upcoming 2021 baseball season as the organization is set to retire only its second number ever, #38 in honor of their longtime General Manager. More information regarding the celebration and promotion will be shared as the 2021 season is finalized. Until then, Mark will remain a partner of the San Jose Giants, and fans will still be able to find Mark in his beloved Orange Seats in Section E at Excite Ballpark.

"You do not replace a Mark Wilson," said Daniel Orum, San Jose Giants President and CEO. "There is not an adequate amount of words to describe Mark's impact on this organization in his over 3 decades of dedicated service. He has been an integral part of who the San Jose Giants are both for our staff internally and publicly for fans and partners. Mark's impact on our organization and baseball in San Jose will be continue to be felt for years to come."

