Mark Sears Posted CAREER-HIGH 30 PTS & 7 AST vs. Cruise
Published on December 3, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd YouTube Video
Check out the Wisconsin Herd Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 3, 2025
- College Park Sweeps Two-Game Homestand against Westchester After a 116-111 Win on 'Education Day Presented by CareSource' - College Park Skyhawks
- Birmingham Squadron Secure Lopsided Victory over Memphis - Birmingham Squadron
- Herd Seal 114-112 Victory on the Road - Wisconsin Herd
- Remix Earn Franchise Scoring Record in Home Opener against Clippers - Rip City Remix
- Stars Improve to 8-1 with Biggest Win of the Season over the South Bay Lakers - Salt Lake City Stars
- Santa Cruz Warriors Overcome Double-Digit Deficit to Outlast the Valley Suns 111-110 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Herd Stories
- Herd Seal 114-112 Victory on the Road
- Herd Battles to the Wire in 111-109 Loss against the Boom
- Stephen Thompson Jr. Selected to Play for Puerto Rico in November World Cup Qualifiers
- Herd Fight to Final Buzzer, Fall Just Short in 101-98 Thriller
- Herd Delivers Strong Second-Half Surge in Loss to Skyforce