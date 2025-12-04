Mario Götze on Defeating Messi, Teaming with Müller, and 2014 World Cup Memories!: Club & Country

Published on December 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Mario Götze sits down to reflect on moments that shaped his career. Including an unforgettable connection to Lionel Messi in the 2014 World Cup final and his long history with Thomas Müller as teammates and rivals for Germany and Bayern Munich. From legendary battles to shared respect on and off the pitch, Götze shares stories about two of the biggest figures in his football journey.







