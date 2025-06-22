Mario Alford Was So in His Big with this 99-Yard Kick Return Tuddy. #CFL #CFLfootball
June 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 22, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Saskatchewan Roughriders Unveil Full Colour Indigenous Logo in Celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day
- Riders Sign Two Regina Thunder Players to Practice Roster
- Riders Add RB Ka'Deem Carey, LB Braxton Hill and OL Darius Washington
- Riders Add Global Punter James Evans
- Home Opener: Game Day at a Glance