Mariners Streak Stalls in Newfoundland

February 9, 2022







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Mariners saw their five game point streak come to an end, while the Newfoundland Growlers also ended their six game losing skid in a 5-0 result on Wednesday night at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. Growler netminder Keith Petruzzelli made 25 stops for his second consecutive shutout.

The Growlers struck early at 3:02, as Ryan Chyzowski, just down from AHL Toronto, slid a puck into an empty net after Mariners goaltender Callum Booth got caught out of his crease. Newfoundland used the power play to double up the lead at 16:32 of the period when a shot from the point by Matteo Pietroniro eluded Booth and gave the Growlers a 2-0 lead after one.

Despite a much improved second period, the Mariners fell further behind when the Growlers power play struck again. After back-to-back delay of game penalties in the middle stages of the period, the second advantage was cashed in on by Growlers forward Owen Centazzo after his first shot attempt was blocked. The Mariners came up empty on two power play chances of their own and Keltie Jeri-Leon hit a cross bar in the period's final minutes. They outshot the Growlers 17-12 in the middle frame.

The Growlers put the game away midway through the third when Nick Pastorius beat Booth with a long shot that screened the Mariners netminder - Pastorius' first professional goal. Gordie Green added an empty net goal to bring the score to the 5-0 final. Petruzzelli's shutout was his second in a row, after he blanked Wichita on January 26th. Callum Booth made 27 saves in the loss.

The Mariners (19-16-3-2) will take on the Growlers again Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Mary Brown's Centre. Friday's game begins at 5:30 PM ET. They make their return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, February 18th also against the Growlers at 7:15 PM for Star Wars Night and a 1-2-3 Friday. Saturday, February 19th is "Throwback Night" against Trois-Rivieres at 6 PM, featuring $8 tickets, and an auction of the Bruins inspired throwback jerseys. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

