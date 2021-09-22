Mariners Single Game Tickets on Sale September 29

PORTLAND, ME - Single game tickets for the Maine Mariners 2021-22 regular season will go on sale next Wednesday, September 29th at 2:07 PM ET. Prices remain the same as the 2019-20 season, with kids tickets starting at $10. As always, fans can save money by purchasing tickets in advance or purchasing a ticket package. The Mariners 2021-22 regular season, presented by Hannaford To Go, begins at home against the Worcester Railers on Friday, October 22nd, sponsored by Skowhegan Savings.

Fans can save money on tickets by purchasing in advance of game day, up until 11:59 PM the night before. In addition, a $2 discount will be offered both in advance and on game day to all military members, seniors, or students, with I.D at the Trusted Choice Box Office in the Cross Insurance Arena.

Single game tickets will be able to be purchased online through Ticketmaster via MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside Cross Insurance Arena. The Trusted Choice Box Office is open Monday through Friday 9 AM to 4 PM. The box office will have extended hours on game days and can be reached at 207-775-3458.

Making a return this season are "1-2-3 Fridays," which will look a lot more like the 2018-19 edition of the promotion: $1 popcorn, $2 hot dogs, $3 and draft beers. This deal will be featured at all Friday home games, and ends at the start of the 2nd period.

The Family Four Pack is also back, available on all Saturday and Sunday games. Families of four can get four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four complimentary "chuck a pucks" for as low as $80. Family Four Packs must be purchased in advance of game day.

A special ticket price is available for "Throwback Night" on February 19th, with all tickets just $8. The low price is a nod to the "1990s" theme of the night. Full and half season ticket members will receive a special gift when they attend the game.

Full, half season, and 12-game mini plan ticket packages remain available, as well as flex plans (ten vouchers for use at any game in any quantity). The final day to purchase a full season package is October 22nd. In addition, groups of ten or more are eligible for ticket discounts to all games. To purchase a season package, half season package, mini plan or group tickets, fans can contact the Mariners directly at 833-GO-MAINE or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com.

In addition to theme nights announced earlier this summer, the Mariners have announced two additional promotional nights. On Sunday, January 23rd, the Mariners will partner with the Travis Roy foundation, honoring the legacy of the former Yarmouth and Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed in his first and only college hockey shift and passed away in October of 2020 after two decades of motivational speaking and philanthropy. "Star Wars Night" also returns on January 29th, with character appearances and other Star Wars fanfare. The promotional schedule, which continues to be updated, can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

