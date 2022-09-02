Mariners Re-Sign Marc-Olivier Duquette

PORTLAND, ME - Defenseman Marc-Olivier Duquette is returning to the Mariners for the 2022-23 season, the team announced on Friday. The 6'4 blue-liner enjoyed the best season of his professional career in 2021-22, which was his first in Maine.

Duquette hit career highs in games played, points, and goals last season. In 53 games for the Mariners, he posted eight goals and four assists. He finished the season particularly strong, as four of his eight goals came in March and April. Duquette also appeared in three playoff games.

"I'm really happy to be back in Maine for another season," said Duquette. "With a bunch of guys back, I'm looking forward to keeping building on what we started last year. Things really clicked for us late in the season last year and the fans showed incredible support. Hopefully we can start the season with that momentum and ultimately bring a cup back to the city."

A native of Montreal, Duquette took a common path of many Quebec-born hockey players: through the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He began his QMJHL career with the Gatineau Olympiques in 2015, but ultimately found a home in Drummondville. From 2016-17, Duquette skated in 186 games for the Drummondville Voltigeurs, wearing an "A" for the latter two seasons. He posted 70 points over that three-year span, finishing with a deep playoff run in 2019, as the Voltigeurs reached the President's Cup Semifinals.

The 2019-20 season was Duquette's first as a pro, as he appeared in 39 games for the Wheeling Nailers (and four for the Fort Wayne Komets). He totaled 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists) in his rookie season and would return to Wheeling for 2020-21. Although the Nailers were one of the 14 ECHL teams that did play during the 2020-21 season, Duquette would only skate in one game. During the following summer, he signed with the Mariners.

Duquette joins a list of 11 other players 2022-23 Mariners roster, which can be viewed here. He is the third defenseman on the roster, alongside Connor Doherty and Gabriel Chicoine.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions at 6 PM.

