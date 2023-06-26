Mariners Prospects Ford and Clase Named to Futures Game Roster

EVERETT, WA: He is the number one prospect in the Mariners system, he is a star on the international baseball stage, and now he will be representing the American League in the Major League Baseball Futures Game on Saturday, July 8th at T-Mobile Park. Harry Ford was selected as one of the top-catching prospects in baseball and placed on the Futures Game roster.

Ford, who was drafted 12th overall in 2021, has spent the entire 2023 season in Everett with the AquaSox. Ford will be the headline representative for the host organization as the Mariners will welcome the baseball world into Seattle for All-Star Week.

Ford leads the Northwest League in Walks (56) and is among the league leaders in runs (48), and on base percentage (.407). He spent 2022 in Modesto and put the baseball world on notice in March when he represented the Great Britain team in the World Baseball Classic. Ford was one of the top hitters on a team that upset team Columbia and surprised everyone in baseball with their ability to compete against some of the best baseball countries in the world.

Joining Ford in the Futures Game is former AquaSox outfielder Jonatan Clase. An international signee in 2018, Clase is ranked as the Mariners' No. 11 prospect. After posting a .333/.453/.701 slash line for a 1.154 OPS with seven home runs and 17 stolen bases in just 21 games, he was promoted to Double-A Arkansas. He won back-to-back Northwest League Player of the Week Awards on April 23 and April 30, then was named NWL Player of the Month for April. Overall, Clase is hitting .246 this season across two levels with 16 home runs and 42 stolen bases. In 2022 Clase was named a Seattle Mariners MILB.com Organization All-Star after hitting .267 with 13 homers and 55 steals on 65 attempts in just 107 games with the Modesto Nuts.

2022 AquaSox Noelvi Marte, who is now a member of the Cincinnati Reds organization, was named to the National League squad. Marte played in 85 games with the AquaSox, hitting .275 with 15 home runs and 19 doubles, before being dealt to the Reds at the trading deadline for Luis Castillo.

The coaching staffs will also feature former Frogs. Felix Hernandez (2003, 2016, 2019), Joel Pineiro (1997), and Dan Wilson (2000) we be on the National League coaching staff, while Jay Buhner (2001) and 2014 AquaSox manager Dave Valle will be on the American League staff.

The All-Star Futures Game is an annual baseball exhibition game hosted by Major League Baseball (MLB) in conjunction with the mid-summer MLB All-Star Game. A team of American League-affiliated prospects compete against a team of National League-affiliated prospects.

