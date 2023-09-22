Mariners Bolster Community Collection Program

September 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners' Community Collection program, presented by Jordan's Furniture is expanding for the milestone fifth season. Throughout the 2023-24 campaign, the Mariners will collect donations for five different organizations, in addition to returning donation-based theme nights. Fans will be able to earn incentives for donating, including Mariners merchandise discounts and ropes course passes from Jordan's Furniture.

For the first six home games in the months of October and November, the Mariners will ask for non-perishable food donations for the South Portland Food Cupboard. Fans who bring five or more donations to any game will receive 10% off at the Mariners merchandise store, excluding jerseys.

In December, the Mariners are renewing their partnership with Marine Toys for Tots and Holden Police Department to collect toy donations for children in need. Included in the six December games is the annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Bath Savings on December 17th, which will benefit the same two organizations. Fans are invited to throw stuffed animals onto the ice after the first Mariners goal. Three or more toy donations to the drop box will earn the merchandise discount.

Donations made in the seven January games will go to a charity to be announced, as Mariners players will select a beneficiary of their choice.

For February, the Mariners welcome a new partner, the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, which asks for pet food and toys. Based in Lewiston, they serve as a community resource for kind, compassionate, and humane treatment of all animals. Animal lovers will also enjoy "Pucks and Paws" night on February 8th. All fans who bring three or more items to donate at a February game will receive the merchandise discount.

The final Community Collection segment will benefit Preble Street for the 10 games in March and April. Fans can bring three or more personal hygiene items to receive the merchandise discount. Additionally, the third annual "Underwear and Sports Bra Toss" on March 8th will benefit Preble Street, as well as the Sports Bra Project. Working the same way as the Teddy Bear Toss, fans are asked to throw new, unopened packages of underwear and sports bras onto the ice after the Mariners' opening goal.

As part of their support for the Community Collection program, Jordan's Furniture will give out four packs to their in-store ropes course to the first five people to donate at each game all season long, while supplies last.

"Community involvement has been one of our focuses since the team was announced," said Mariners President Adam Goldberg. "These collections are a way for the Mariners to help neighbors in need. It is also important for us to show how our fans and Mariners staff step up with items needed. We are a collection point, but the fans and staff are the people stepping up."

The Community Collection box will be located outside the security gates, just inside the Spring Street entrance to the Ware-Butler box office. If they meet the donation minimum or are one of the first five to donate, fans can claim their merchandise discount and ropes course vouchers at the Promotions Port, located on the backside of the Ware-Butler box office inside the gates.

Month Partner(s) Items Requested Minimum Donation for Merch Discount

Oct-Nov South Portland Food Cupboard Non-perishable food items 5 items

Dec Marine Toys For Tots/Holden Police Dept. New toys & stuffed animals 3 items

Jan TBA (Player's Choice) TBA TBA

Feb Greater Androscoggin Humane Society Pet food or toys 3 items

Mar-Apr Preble Street Personal hygiene items 3 items

The Mariners kick off their fifth ECHL season on October 20th, 2023 in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, with the home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union on Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, also against the Lions. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in October.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.