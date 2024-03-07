Mariners Announce Spring Breakout Roster

Major League Baseball and the Seattle Mariners today announced the Mariners roster for the inaugural Spring Breakout game, set for Friday, March 15 at 1:10 p.m. PT against the San Diego Padres.

The debut of Spring Breakout will showcase baseball's future stars, as each Major League Club will field a team of top prospects to play a team of top prospects from another organization in an exhibition game.

The roster includes former AquaSox: Peyton Alford (LHP), Troy Taylor (RHP), Harry Ford (C), Tyler Locklear (INF), Hogan Windish (INF), Cole Young (INF), Jonatan Clase (OF), Spencer Packard (OF), Spencer Packard (OF), and Alberto Rodriguez (OF).

"We are thrilled with the depth of talent in our minor league system right now and this will be a great experience for our fans to see the next wave of future Mariners," said Mariners Assistant General Manager Andy McKay. "This will be a showcase of all of the young players who led Modesto to a Cal League Championship, as well as Everett and Arkansas into the playoffs last year."

The roster features 21 of the Mariners' top-30 prospects according to MLB.com, including each of their top-10 prospects: #1 Cole Young, #2 Harry Ford, #3 Colt Emerson, #4 Lazaro Montes, #5 Felnin Celesten, #6 Jonny Farmelo, #7 Tai Peete, #8 Tyler Locklear, #9 Michael Arroyo and #10 Jonatan Clase.

The Mariners Spring Breakout game will be televised live from Peoria Stadium on ROOT Sports with Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers on the call, as well as broadcast live on Seattle Sports (710 AM) with Dave Sims and Gary Hill Jr. on the call. The game will also be televised live on MLB Network.

