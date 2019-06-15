Mariners Announce Season-Ending Roster

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners released their season-ending roster for 2018-19 on Saturday, protecting the rights of 20 players between now and July 1st. The season-ending roster is the second phase in the three step process of protecting players' rights, the first being the initial protected list, and the final being June 30th qualifying offers.

Here is the Mariners 2018-19 season-ending roster:

FORWARDS (10): Taylor Cammarata, Greg Chase, Ryan Ferrill, Dillan Fox, Corey Kalk, Alex Kile, Nick Master, Michael McNicholas, Dwyer Tschantz, Terrence Wallin

DEFENSEMEN (8): Rich Boyd, Johnny Coughlin, Josh Couturier, Garrett Cecere, Jon Jutzi, Derek Pratt, Scott Savage, Zach Tolkinen

GOALTENDERS (2): Francois Brassard, Connor LaCouvee

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than June 30. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2019-20 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 16 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 16. After July 16, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the veteran or goaltender shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by Aug. 1, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Starting on Sunday, June 16th, teams can sign players on their season-ending rosters to standard player contracts for 2019-20. The Mariners will announce their initial signings on Monday, June 17th. Up to eight players can receive qualifying offers by June 30th. Free agency begins on July 1st.

The second ECHL season of Maine Mariners hockey kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans and group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th. The Mariners are also hosting a public "Meet and Greet" with players, coaches, and staff at Binga's Stadium (77 Free St. in Portland) this coming Tuesday, June 18th from 7-8:30 PM.

