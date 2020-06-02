Mariners Announce 2020 Protected List

June 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners released their 2020 Protected List on Tuesday, containing 20 names of players of whom the Mariners retain ECHL rights. The Protected List is the first phase in a three step process of protecting players' rights, followed by submitting a season ending roster and finally, issuing qualifying offers. The Protected List is as follows:

FORWARDS (11): Conner Bleackley, Ryan Ferrill, Dillan Fox, Brian Hart, Ted Hart, Corey Kalk, Alex Kile, Nick Master, Michael McNicholas, Mikael Robidoux, Terrence Wallin

DEFENSEMEN (8): Josh Couturier, Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Nathaniel Kallen, Austin McEneny, Matt Nuttle, Jonathan Racine, Dallas Rossiter, Gabriel Sylvestre

GOALTENDERS (1): Francois Brassard

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

Full and half season ticket packages as well as mini plans and flex packs for the 2020-21 season, sponsored by Hannaford To Go, are available by calling 833-GO-MAINE. Registration is open for the Aroma Joe's "Read with ME" program, allowing kids in grades K-8 to earn Mariners and Aroma Joe's prizes for accumulating reading hours. The latest Mariners merchandise is available at our online store: MarinersOfMaine.com/shop. The Mariners have also partnered with Evergreen Credit Union, the Portland Sea Dogs, and the Maine Red Claws to support the Good Shepherd Food Bank through a virtual food drive for COVID-19 relief at Fans4Food.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.