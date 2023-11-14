Mariners Add Zach DeLoach to 40-Man Roster

Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that former AquaSox Zach DeLoach has be selected to Mariners 40-man roster.

DeLoach, 25, spent the 2023 season with Triple-A Tacoma, batting .286 (151x528) with 90 runs, 30 doubles, 2 triples, 23 home runs, 88 RBI and 8 stolen bases, getting on base at a .387 clip and slugging .481 (.868 OPS) in 138 games. Among Pacific Coast League hitters, DeLoach ranked 2nd in hits (151), 4th in walks (83), T-5th in home runs (23), T-8th in RBI (88), 6th in doubles and 11th in OPS.

The Irving, Texas native recorded 37 multi-hit games, including 10 with 3+ hits. DeLoach reached base in 31-consecutive games (May 11-June17), batting .336 (39x116) with 22 runs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 10 RBI and 20 walks with a .908 OPS during the streak.

DeLoach was originally drafted in the 2nd round (43rd overall) of the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Texas A&M University, made his professional debut in Everett in 2021. He is currently ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the Mariners system according to Baseball America and Seattle's 25th overall prospect according to MLB.com.

DeLoach has appeared in parts of 3 minor league seasons, all with Seattle, hitting .275 (379x1380) with 253 runs, 78 doubles, 9 triples, 51 home runs, 220 RBI and 19 stolen bases, getting on base at a .377 clip and slugging .455 (.832 OPS) in 359 career minor league games.

