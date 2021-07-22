Mariners Acquire Doherty from Railers

July 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release









Defenseman Connor Doherty with the Worcester Railers

(Maine Mariners) Defenseman Connor Doherty with the Worcester Railers(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have acquired defenseman Connor Doherty from the Worcester Railers, the team announced on Thursday, in exchange for future considerations.

Doherty, 28, has spent his entire four-year professional career in the ECHL. His rookie season came in 2017-18, Worcester's first in the league. He scored one goal and added four assists in 40 games, also registering 49 penalty minutes. His role increased over the next two seasons, playing in 52 games for the Railers in 2018-19 and 51 in 2019-20. The 2019-20 season was the best of his career offensively, with 11 points - all assists. After the North Division opted out of the 2020-21 season, Doherty signed with the Kansas City Mavericks. In 40 games, he had one goal, three assists, and 42 penalty minutes. He was a +11.

A native of Holden, Massachusetts, Doherty played in the Boston Jr. Bruins program for five years, making his way up to the USPHL Premier level, winning a championship in 2014. He went on to attend Sacred Heart University (Fairfield, Connecticut), where he played three seasons, serving as Alternate Captain in his final year of 2016-17.

Doherty has a reputation for being a force in the community as well. In 2019-20, he was awarded the ECHL Community Service Award. With the Railers, he was involved in the "Skate to Success" program, the Friendly House of Worcester's annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, and the Adopt-a-Student golf tournament.

Doherty joins fellow defenseman Brycen Martin on the Mariners 2021-22 roster so far.

The Mariners are now proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins and begin their 2021-22 season, presented by Hannaford To Go on October 22nd, with the home opener against Worcester, sponsored by Skowhegan Savings. The full schedule can be found here.

Full season, half season, 12-game mini plans, and 10-ticket flex plans, as well as group tickets are available now. All new and existing full and half season ticket holders who make a deposit by August 1st are eligible to receive an exclusive Mariners jacket (full) or hooded sweatshirt. (half) For a limited time, to commemorate the new affiliation with the Bruins, ticket package deposits are just $19.92. Single game tickets will go on sale in September. More information on current ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.