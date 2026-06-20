Marina Mabrey Drops Career-High 37 PTS in Tempo Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







Marina Mabrey was FEELING HERSELF in the Tempo's dub

She recorded a career-high 37 PTS and a career-high 9 3PM to become the 4th player in WNBA history to post 35+ points with 9+ made threes in a single game!

In the 4Q alone, she marked 21 PTS and 5 3PM, becoming just the 5th player in league history to hit those milestones in a single quarter!

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







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