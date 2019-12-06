Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico Among the Copa de la Diversion Final Five

December 6, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today unveiled the five finalists (The Final Five) of its second annual Copa de la DiversiÃ³n (Fun Cup) event series that took place during the 2019 season. The winner will be announced this Monday, Dec. 9, at the Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego. The Mariachis de Nuevo México are among MiLB's Final Five.

The Mariachis won the inaugural Copa de la DiversiÃ³n in 2018 after a wildly successful launch of the alternate brand that season.

The cornerstone of MiLB's Es Divertido Ser Un Fan (It's Fun to be A Fan) Hispanic/Latinx fan engagement initiative, Copa de la DiversiÃ³n ("Copa") has established an innovative platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with Hispanics/Latinx nationwide. Seventy-two teams adopted culturally-relevant on-field personas and integrated more local flavor into their gameday experiences for designated games.

"The Mariachis are more than just a name and more than just a logo. The Mariachis represent the entire community of New Mexico," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "We were beyond humbled to win this award last year and are thrilled to be among the Final Five once again, not just for our organization - but for everyone who has supported the Mariachis over the past wo seasons."

After a heated and highly contested voting process outsourced by Minor League Baseball and conducted by some of the most sought-after and influential leaders in the world of Hispanic marketing, the Copa de la DiversiÃ³n Final Five:

* Monarcas de Eugene (Eugene Emeralds)

* Reyes de Plata de Las Vegas (Las Vegas Aviators)

* Mariachis de Nuevo México (Albuquerque Isotopes)

* Veleros de Columbus (Columbus Clippers)

* Toros de Visalia (Visalia Rawhide)

Highlights from the 2019 edition of Copa de la DiversiÃ³n:

* 1.8M MiLB attendees during the nearly 400 Copa de la DiversiÃ³n games across the country

* Increase of 1M+ fans that attended Copa games in 2019 vs. 2018

* Copa de la DiversiÃ³n games drove nearly 20% higher average attendance per game than the average per game attendance across 160 teams

* 200+ local Latino/Hispanic organizations partnered with participating Copa Clubs

* $500K total cash and gifts-in-kind to local Hispanic-specific philanthropies and/or organizations during the 2019 Copa season.

* 400% YOY Growth

* 100% YOY Corporate Partnerships Growth for Copa Clubs

* Estimated Retail Sales of $4.3M in COPA licensed products through 9/30/19

* Storytelling: The biggest win of the year was the aggregate readership for all things Copa in 2019 (this includes all national media activities and local activities including announcements, logo reveals, merchandise unveilings, partner collaborations such as ECHO and MiLB Project Refresh, etc.): 2,376,708,813 (total aggregate readership) and $4,468,212 (total ad equivalency).Source: Cision

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.