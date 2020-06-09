Mariachis Advance to Championship Round of #GreatestGora

The Mariachis de Nuevo México have advanced to the Championship Round of MiLB's #GreatestGorra (greatest hat) in the Copa de la DiversiÃ³n. The Mariachis made a rousing comeback late last night and early this morning to advance from 4th place in the final four to the Championship round. The voting began with 92 teams, with the Mariachis now down to the final two in all of MiLB.

Voting in the Championship Round begins: Tomorrow, June 10 at 7 AM MT

Voting Ends: Thursday, June 11 at 1 PM MT

See below for the original press release about the #GreatestGorra Cap Competition

Isotopes/Mariachis Join Minor League Baseball's

"Greatest Gorra" Cap Competition

Fans Will Select Best Copa de la DiversiÃ³n Cap in Online Contest and Sweepstakes

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced they are competing in Minor League Baseball's™ (MiLB™) The Greatest Gorra, an online contest presented by ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment. The tournament will determine which of the 92 teams that are part of MiLB's 2020 Copa de la DiversiÃ³n® (Fun Cup™) competition has the best Copa de la DiversiÃ³n("Copa") cap.

The name of the competition derives from the Spanish word "gorra," meaning cap. To celebrate the Mariachis de Nuevo México and the other Spanish-language Copa identities in MiLB, The Greatest Gorra will use baseball's most valuable resource, its fans, to determine which cap is the most popular. Isotopes/Mariachis fans can visit MiLB.com/Conteststo vote and follow along with the competition.

The Isotopes are enlisting their fans for support as they vie to be crowned The Greatest Gorra. The Mariachis will face the Trenton Thunder, represented by their Copa identity of Trueno de Trenton, in a first-round matchup on Monday, June 1.

"This contest is a great way to keep fans involved with our club and maintain the excitement surrounding the Mariachis that, quite frankly, has never gone away since we revealed our Copa brand back in 2018," said Isotopes Vice President / General Manager John Traub. "As back-to-back Copa de la DiversiÃ³n Champions, hopefully our fans can help take home yet another national award for their home team."

If the Mariachis win in the first round, they will advance to round two, which lasts from June 2-7. The second round is an open vote between the 46 first-round winners, so the Mariachis will need fan support and voting to advance. The third round is June 8-9 and will feature the top four caps from the second round. The two caps with the most votes in the third round will face off June 10-11 in a final round, with the winner crowned The Greatest Gorra on June 12.

The top vote-getter will be crowned The Greatest Gorra, but fans also have a chance to win. By voting for The Greatest Gorra, fans are entered into a national sweepstakes with prizes including official on-field Copa de la DiversiÃ³n hats and a grand prize of an exclusive ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment package.

Fans can follow along on the Isotopes social media channels (@ABQTopes) and on MiLB's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

